|
|
Joanne B. Shumski, 71, formerly of Peckville, died Wednesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. She was the widow of Anthony Shumski.
Joanne was born in Scranton on June 13, 1948, a daughter of the late Pauline (Hovan) and Arthur Saldi Sr.
She was a bus driver in the Valley View School District for 49 years. She was a Tai Chi instructor for Glen Wilson Martial Arts and formerly owned and operated Mom and Pops Game Room and Hoagie Shop, Archbald.
Joanne is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Shumski, Scranton; a son, Damian and wife, Wendi Shumski, Lake Ariel; a brother, Arthur Jr. and wife, Karen Saldi, Peckville.
She is also survived by three grandchildren, Johnathan Sureth and Katarina and Victoria Shumski; great-grandson, Antonio Mauro; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 28, 2019