Joanne B. Shumski Obituary
Joanne B. Shumski, 71, formerly of Peckville, died Wednesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. She was the widow of Anthony Shumski.

Joanne was born in Scranton on June 13, 1948, a daughter of the late Pauline (Hovan) and Arthur Saldi Sr.

She was a bus driver in the Valley View School District for 49 years. She was a Tai Chi instructor for Glen Wilson Martial Arts and formerly owned and operated Mom and Pops Game Room and Hoagie Shop, Archbald.

Joanne is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Shumski, Scranton; a son, Damian and wife, Wendi Shumski, Lake Ariel; a brother, Arthur Jr. and wife, Karen Saldi, Peckville.

She is also survived by three grandchildren, Johnathan Sureth and Katarina and Victoria Shumski; great-grandson, Antonio Mauro; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 28, 2019
