JoAnne Flynn, Hill Section of Scranton, died Saturday afternoon at Moses Taylor Hospital after being stricken ill at home. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, William Flynn.



Born in Forest City in 1936, daughter of the late Arnold and Genevieve Jeglinski Swetter, JoAnne was educated in Forest City schools, graduated from Forest City High School and went on to study at the University of Scranton. She was a devoted member of the Immaculate Conception Church Parish Community where she and her husband Bill were active in the music ministry for 28 years.



She will truly be missed and forever loved by family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and caregiver. Her greatest passions were family, reading, cooking, music and caregiving. She was a gentle spirit with a loving heart who saw the good in everyone.



Also surviving are sons, Patrick and his wife, Maria Mattei, Plains Twp.; Jeffrey and his wife, Chutikan, Thailand; and Paul and his life partner, Juanita Segarra, Scranton; and grandchildren, Patrick, Matthew, Violeta Mattei, Ryan, Ethan, Sandy and Tarusawan Kaewsut.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald Swetter.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.



Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., and Thursday morning from 10 until time of Mass at the church.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions be made in JoAnne's memory to the Salvation Army, c/o Scranton Corps Community Center, 500 S. Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.



