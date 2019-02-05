Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joanne Garubba Herron, 64, of Meshoppen, formerly of Pittston, died Saturday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. Her lifelong love for 48 years and her husband of 44 years is David G. Herron.



Born July 24, 1954, in Utica, N.Y., she was the daughter of John and Anne Salvatore Garubba, of Pittston. Joanne was a graduate of Pittston High School, class of 1973 and had worked for Party Time.



She was like a "Dear Abby" to others, she would put her problems aside and listen to what other people had to say and try to help them with their problems.



Also surviving are a daughter, Amy Benninger and her husband, Andy, Meshoppen; grandson, David Benninger; sisters, Grace Garubba and her companion, Larry Niedzwiecki, Harding; and Lisa Capizzi and her husband, Sam, Harding; brother, Angelo Garubba, Pittston; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



Thank you to Dr. Heim and physician's assistant Charlie Lubach of Northeastern Hematology and Oncology Associates, Dunmore. Special thanks to Amy and Andy for their special help in getting Joanne to her appointments and to the rest of the family for their help and support.



The funeral will be Thursday at 9 a.m. from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment, Memorial Shrine Cemetery, West Wyoming.



Friends may call Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m. To leave a condolence, visit Joanne's obituary at

Joanne Garubba Herron, 64, of Meshoppen, formerly of Pittston, died Saturday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. Her lifelong love for 48 years and her husband of 44 years is David G. Herron.Born July 24, 1954, in Utica, N.Y., she was the daughter of John and Anne Salvatore Garubba, of Pittston. Joanne was a graduate of Pittston High School, class of 1973 and had worked for Party Time.She was like a "Dear Abby" to others, she would put her problems aside and listen to what other people had to say and try to help them with their problems.Also surviving are a daughter, Amy Benninger and her husband, Andy, Meshoppen; grandson, David Benninger; sisters, Grace Garubba and her companion, Larry Niedzwiecki, Harding; and Lisa Capizzi and her husband, Sam, Harding; brother, Angelo Garubba, Pittston; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.Thank you to Dr. Heim and physician's assistant Charlie Lubach of Northeastern Hematology and Oncology Associates, Dunmore. Special thanks to Amy and Andy for their special help in getting Joanne to her appointments and to the rest of the family for their help and support.The funeral will be Thursday at 9 a.m. from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment, Memorial Shrine Cemetery, West Wyoming.Friends may call Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m. To leave a condolence, visit Joanne's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com Funeral Home Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home

251 William Street

Pittston , PA 18643

(570) 654-8683 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close