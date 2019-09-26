|
Joanne Gerrity Gleason, Scranton, died Monday night at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit after an illness. She was the widow of James "Jimmy" Gleason, who died in 1991.
Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late John and Ellen Miskell Gerrity, she was a graduate of St. Paul's High School and attended Marywood College. She was a member of the St. Paul/St. Clare Parish Community. Before retirement, she was employed at Verizon.
Surviving are daughters, Colleen Gleason, Scranton; Erin Sexton and her husband, Michael; and Bridget Stefanski and her husband, Adam, all of Dunmore; sisters, Ellen Gerrity McCormick and her husband, Peter, Collingswood, N.J.; and Karen Gerrity, Old Forge; brother, John "Jake" Gerrity and wife, Kathy, Conshohocken, Pa.; beloved grandchildren, Maura Sexton, Teagan and Logan Stefanski; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Patrick and Ruth Hennigan Gerrity.
Her family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Sacred Heart for their extraordinary care and compassion they showed for Joanne.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in St. Clare's Church, 2301 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. Interment, private in Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until time of Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 26, 2019