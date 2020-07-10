Home

Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
(570) 282-3090
Joanne J. Gorel

Joanne J. Gorel, 66, of Simpson, died Thursday at Allied Service Hospice Center, Scranton. Her husband, Stanley E. Gorel III, died in 2015.

Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Veronica A. Franchak Gorel. She was a graduate of Fell High School, Simpson. Joanne was a homemaker and enjoyed raising her family. She attended St. Michael's Church, St. Rose Parish.

Joanne is survived by two sons, Jason Gorel and Jonathan Gorel; a granddaughter, Ashley; and two brothers, Joseph Sliva and Anthony Franchak, all of Simpson; nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Interment will be in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Friends may call Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson.

Masks will be required and social distancing rules will be observed.

