Joanne Lucy Brunori, 82, of Newark, Del., passed away in the comfort of her home Tuesday, Sept. 24.
She was born Sept. 20, 1937, into the large family of the late Anthony and Mary (Koury) Francis of Scranton, Pa.
Joanne served as the vice-president of the local USWA Union for many years. She was an avid bingo and lottery ticket fan, and enjoyed the opportunity to get rich quickly at Delaware Park and Atlantic City. She loved gardening and was an extremely talented cook and baker. Joanne truly loved life, and showed it with her larger-than-life personality. A strong and nurturing person, Joanne never ceased to generously give her love, time and most importantly, her honest opinion and advice. She possessed a sharp and unique sense of humor, as well as a deep determination to keep moving forward, even on those difficult days.
Joanne will be dearly missed by her husband of 63 years, John Brunori; her sons, Patrick and John; her granddaughters, with whom she shared a special bond, Rosana Allen and Jacqueline Ann Brunori.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Charles, Joseph, Rhoda, Genevieve, Josephine, Rose, Charlotte and Lorraine.
A Catholic funeral service was held Oct. 1 from the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek, Del. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joanne may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 (https://www.dav.org).
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 8, 2019