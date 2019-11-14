Home

Joanne M. DeSanto

Joanne M. DeSanto Obituary
Joanne M. DeSanto, 68, of Macungie, Pa., and formerly of Dunmore, passed away Sunday at Genesis Health Care Lehigh Center in Macungie, where she had been residing.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Robert S. and Blanche Pichiarella DeSanto, she was a United States Army veteran having served during the Vietnam era, and was a graduate of Marywood College, where she obtained her master's degree in library science. She had been a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Scranton. Joanne enjoyed watching TV, shopping, especially on the home shopping networks, and going out to eat. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews and their families, and will be deeply missed by all of those who knew her.

Surviving are her brother, John and wife, Colleen, Wilkes-Barre, and their children; and her late brother's family, his wife and their four children and grandchildren, of South New Jersey.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert A. DeSanto.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Friends may call at the church from 8:30 until the time of service. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.

Arrangements and care provided by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. To offer the family a condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 14, 2019
