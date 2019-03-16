Joanne Oakes, 94, Scott Twp., died Monday at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.
Born Aug. 2, 1924, in Scranton, the daughter of the late Thomas and Mabel Lynch, she served at MacDill AFB in Florida for two years in the Army and retired from General Motors in Columbus, Ohio, after 31 years.
Surviving are her son, John Oakes; grandchildren, Joseph Lawler, Katrina Lawler and Nichole Bruno; great-grandchildren, Dakota Lawler, Kayla Grzech and Izaac Grzech; and great-great granddaughter, Adelaide Rose Lawler.
She was also predeceased by a daughter, Kathleen McGowan.
A memorial service will be held March 23 at 11 a.m. at East Benton United Methodist Church, 170 Jordan Hollow Road, Dalton.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania Inc.
