Joanne Roberts, 76, of Albrightsville, formerly of Bucks County, passed away March 11 at her home. Joanne was the loving wife of William Roberts, and they were best friends and the love of his life for 58 years, having exchanged vows on July 15, 1961.
She was born in Scranton on June 28, 1943, daughter of the late Stanley and Annabelle (Morrison) Yuskiewicz. Joanne was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Lake Harmony. She graduated from Scranton Technical School and served as the first female class president and was a majorette.
While living in Bucks County, Joanne loved to get together every month with her friends and play cards and also attended cousins weekends.
Joanne loved to crochet and every family member has one or more afghans she crocheted with love. Joanne is no exception when it comes to shopping; she loved it.
Her family meant the world to her, she blessed each and every one of us with understanding, care and gracious love. She was a reliable source of strength for all who knew and loved her.
We have been blessed with the presence of Joanne in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, William; her children, Danny Roberts, of Hulmeville; Denise Roberts, of Reading; Donalyn Burns and her husband, Michael, of Avondale; and Deborah Cranmer, of Coatesville. She was the loving grandmother to her nine grandchildren, Amanda Vershinin and her husband, Igor; Megan Roberts, Danny Roberts, Michaela Burns, Regan Cranmer, Jordan Burns, Jonathan Burns, Thomas Cranmer and Greta Burns; and one great-grandson, Axel Vershinin.
We all give thanks for the precious time we shared with Joanne; her life was a beautiful tapestry of Love.
Joanne was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Yuskiewicz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 14, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Lake Harmony. Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences from 9 to 10:30 at the church.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in loving memory of Joanne Roberts to St. Peter the Fisherman, P.O. Box 237, Lake Harmony, PA 18624.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, Pa., in charge of arrangements, www.gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 12, 2020