|
|
Joanne (Calautti) Stancavage, 86, of Greenfield Twp., passed away peacefully at her home Friday, May 1, after a courageous battle with multiple illnesses. Wife of the late Stanley Stancavage, she was born on Feb. 18, 1934, in Carbondale, Pa. Daughter of the late Frank A. and Carmella (Scarpino) Calautti, she graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, in 1953, then attended St. Joseph's nursing school program, graduating summa cum laude.
She and her husband, Stan, a 20-year veteran of the United States Navy, traveled the country, living in Hartford, Conn.; Brooklyn, N.Y.; Key West, Fla., and various areas of California during his time in the service. Because of her medical training, she was always able to find employment as a nurse in each of these areas, always finding the time to attend daily Mass before every shift.
In 1965, they moved back to Greenfield Twp. to raise their two children. It was there she began working at Carbondale General Hospital, where she would finish her career as a nursing supervisor in infection control.
Joanne was a caring and sweet woman who thrived on knowledge and loved reading books. She was a devout member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale, and believed angels were always around us. Her family was the most important thing in the world to her. As she grew older and her health declined, she would give personal keepsakes to family members so they had something to remember her by, especially the rosary beads she brought back from her trip to Italy.
Despite all the pain and suffering from her failing health for many years, she was a pillar of strength who never complained regardless of how much pain she was experiencing.
Joanne's declining health over the past few years was extremely difficult for the family. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to our family members, friends and Hospice caregivers who were there for her in her time of need. Your compassion is appreciated beyond words.
She is survived by her daughter, Maria and her husband, Michael Potter; three grandchildren, Michael Potter Jr., Jack and Henry Stancavage; and several nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Her loving sister and only surviving sibling, Marie Josephine Angotti, never left her side.
She was preceded in death by her son, William Stancavage; sister, Antoinette Iyoob; and brother, Frank J. Calautti.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. To offer an online condolence, visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 4, 2020