Joanne Yanusauskas (Yanni) Bosak, 68, of Scranton, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Regional Hospital of Scranton after a long, courageous battle with lymphoma and more recently leukemia. She was married to her husband and caregiver, Joseph, for 46 years.
Born and raised in Scranton, Joanne was the daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Sbaraglia Yanusauskas. Joanne attended Lincoln Elementary School and graduated from West Scranton High School class of 1969. She then attended Marywood College, becoming a member of the national honor society, Delta Epsilon Sigma, and graduating cum laude in 1973 with a degree in elementary education.
Joanne taught in the Scranton School District for 35 years. She began her teaching career at John Adams Elementary School, transferred to Charles Sumner School and later she became an itinerant teacher for gifted students. Joanne loved teaching and touched the lives of many young students, many of whom kept in close contact with her throughout her life.
She was a member of Phi Delta Kappa. She was also a longtime member of the Calligraphers Guild of NEPA, serving as treasurer for many years. Joanne was also a Scranton Times-Tribune Northeast Woman.
Joanne enjoyed traveling. She and Joseph toured throughout Canada, Europe and Egypt. Her most memorable experience was a meeting with Pope John Paul II. Throughout her illness, Joseph would frequently remind her she was blessed and touched by a future saint. She especially enjoyed family vacations to Cape May and Disney World. But her best vacations were to Las Vegas, where she would spend hours at a slot machine anticipating the next spin would be the big win. But Joseph would tease her by telling her the only machines that consistently pay out are the ATMs. If she became disappointed with the slots, she would move on to the tables. She always had a feeling that a blackjack was waiting for her.
As an avid reader, a book, and later a Kindle, were always within her reach. She never went anywhere without something to read. She especially enjoyed reading the Harry Potter books and discussing them with her niece, Bella. It was as if they had their own private book club.
Joanne loved being around people. She was never at a loss for words. If someone was looking for a conversation, they should take a seat next to her. She always greeted people with a smile. No matter how she may have felt on the inside, her outward appearance always showed one who was happy and enjoying life. She was a beautiful woman. However, she did have some help with that from Sanderson State Street Hair Salon, Clarks Summit; Finishing Touch Nail Salon, Peckville; and Merle Norman Cosmetics, Pittston. When asked how she's doing, her favorite response was: I'm still kicking, just not as high.
In addition to her husband, Joanne is survived by sisters, Teresa Fallon and husband, Michael; and Frances Yanusauskas and companion, Bruce Button; sister- in-law, Joann Cummings and husband, Joe; nieces, Patty Fitzsimmons and her husband, Danny, and their daughter, Alex "Bella" Fitzsimmons; Lora Mielo and husband, Joe; Carrie Gubanics and fiancé, Charlie Powell; Sherry Rulli and husband, Joe; Lisa Simrell and husband, Paul; Christin Lamberti; and Joann Francis; nephews, Peter Pinko and wife, Mary Jo; Thomas Maher; Allen Maher and wife, Bridget; John Francis; William Francis and wife, Lisa; and sister-in-law, Mary Jo Preno Yanuasuskas. She is also survived by uncles, aunts, cousins and many wonderful friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Yanusauskas; sisters-in-law, Delores Francis and husband, William; Helen Gubanics and husband, Joe; and Sharon Maher and husband, Ed; and niece, Jean Pinko.
The family would like to give special thanks to Hematology and Oncology Dunmore, especially Dr. William Heim and physician assistant Charlie Lubash, both of whom she adored and to their entire staff. They kept her kicking for 23 years.
Thanks also to Dr. Linda Frantz and staff who always went that extra mile for her.
Special thanks also to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Medicine, Philadelphia.
The funeral will be conducted Wednesday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave. Everyone attending the Mass is kindly asked to proceed directly to church. Entombment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends and family may pay their respects Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joanne's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 29, 2019