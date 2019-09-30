|
Funeral services have been scheduled for Joanne Yanusauskas (Yanni) Bosak, 68, of Scranton, who died Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Regional Hospital of Scranton after a long, courageous battle with lymphoma and more recently leukemia.
The funeral will be Wednesday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Everyone attending the Mass is kindly asked to proceed directly to church. Entombment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends and family may pay their respects Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joanne's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 30, 2019