Joanne Zielinski Abrahams, 58, of Apache Junction, Ariz., and formerly of Archbald, died suddenly at home on April 5. She was the wife of the late Gary Abrahams.

Born Aug. 23, 1961, in Peckville, she was a daughter of Rose Marie Zelno Zielinski, Archbald, and the late Joseph Zielinski.

She was a graduate of Valley View High School, class of 1979. She worked as an electrical estimator for several companies in the Phoenix, Ariz., area.

Joanne loved music and was a huge supporter of local entertainment in her community.

Also surviving are her two sons, Kenneth Sabian and Dylan Abrahams, both of Arizona; two sisters, Lori Toman and her husband, Bill, and Patricia Sklareski and her husband, David; two brothers, Joseph Zielinski and Michael Zielinski and his wife, Kathy, all of Archbald; nieces, Jennifer, Tina and Tiffany Warnetsky; a nephew, Erik Bogaski; and several aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Mary Zielinski and Carl and Bertha Zelda.

A memorial service will be held at a time to be announced.

Local arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 18, 2020
