Joel H. Roth, 73, of Scranton, died Thursday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. He is survived by his wife, the former Lucy Margotta. The couple had been married for 43 years.
Born in Union Town, Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Samuel and Sadie Lebowicz Roth. Before retirement, he worked in the dietary department at Community Medical Center, Scranton.
He was an avid Penn State and Pittsburgh Steeler fan and enjoyed watching classic television programs. He was a very kind and generous man and would help anyone in need. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Geisinger CMC, Geisinger Wyoming Valley ICU unit and the Jewish Home for all of their dedicated care.
Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Jeanne Donovan and husband, Paul, Lake Ariel; and Connie Uhrin and husband, Jerry, Old Forge; a niece, Jill White and husband, Matt; nephews, Corey and Zack Uhrin; and Frank Margotta and wife, Melissa; great-nieces; Shelbe Scarborough, Haile and Abbie White and Ellianna Margotta; and great-nephews, Frank and Angelo Margotta.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Roth.
There are no public services.
Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 9, 2020