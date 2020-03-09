Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Roth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel H. Roth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joel H. Roth Obituary
Joel H. Roth, 73, of Scranton, died Thursday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. He is survived by his wife, the former Lucy Margotta. The couple had been married for 43 years.

Born in Union Town, Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Samuel and Sadie Lebowicz Roth. Before retirement, he worked in the dietary department at Community Medical Center, Scranton.

He was an avid Penn State and Pittsburgh Steeler fan and enjoyed watching classic television programs. He was a very kind and generous man and would help anyone in need. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Geisinger CMC, Geisinger Wyoming Valley ICU unit and the Jewish Home for all of their dedicated care.

Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Jeanne Donovan and husband, Paul, Lake Ariel; and Connie Uhrin and husband, Jerry, Old Forge; a niece, Jill White and husband, Matt; nephews, Corey and Zack Uhrin; and Frank Margotta and wife, Melissa; great-nieces; Shelbe Scarborough, Haile and Abbie White and Ellianna Margotta; and great-nephews, Frank and Angelo Margotta.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Roth.

There are no public services.

Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -