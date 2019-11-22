|
|
Johanna "Jane" Garnecki, 99, died Tuesday at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. in Scranton. She was the wife of Frank Garnecki, who died in 1999.
Born in Zakarovce, Czechoslovakia, she was the daughter of the late Michal and Johanna Saksa Mihalik. Before retirement, she worked as a dressmaker.
Jane is survived by son, Frank and his wife, Joanie, Scott Twp.; daughters, Jayne Brabrooke and Audrey Jurkonie, both of South Abington Twp.; grandchildren, Lisa Bunn, Christian Loiacono, Jennifer Sekol, Diane Dancel and Julie Lennox; great-granchildren, Christopher Alexander and Annah Bunn, Max and Maia Loiacono, Crosby Sekol, Tristan and Kira Dancel, and Evan Lennox; sister, Irene Fiore, Wyalusing; and 12 nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Michael and Andrew; and her sister, Mary Scotchlas.
A graveside blessing service was held at Holy Family Cemetery, Throop.
The family would like to give a special thank you to all those at the Jewish Home who took great care of their mother. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jewish Home, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 22, 2019