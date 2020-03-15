|
Johanna Petranchak, 93, of West Scranton, died Saturday morning at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton. She was the widow of John "Jack" Petranchak, who died April 23, 1983.
Born in Clarks Summit, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Brocavitch.
Johanna was educated in Clarks Summit schools, was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, the IGLWU, and was employed by Family Garment for 33 years, then Linden Dress, and worked as a clerk for Costa Pharmacy, South Scranton, until her full retirement.
She is survived by three daughters, Geraldine Walsh (Thomas), Lake Winola; Marilyn Portanova (Danny), Minooka section; and JoAnn Petranchak, West Wyoming; seven grandchildren, Debra Bastian, John and Thomas Walsh, Daniel J. and Kevin Portanova, and Jeffrey and Jamie Musheno, 10 great-grandchildren, Mikayla and Tyler Bastian; John, Gina, Jacob and Erin Walsh; and Kasey, DJ, Tenley and Chase Portanova.
Office of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Linden Street at Mifflin Avenue, Scranton, by the Rev. Leonard A. Martin, S.J., pastor. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Minooka section.
A viewing for family and friends will be Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Parastas service at 5 at the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 15, 2020