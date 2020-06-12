|
John A. Colger Jr. of West Scranton and formerly of Spring Hill, Florida, traveled home to be with his lord and savior. He is greeted by his parents, the late John Sr. and the late Carmella DeCresenza Colger; and his brother, the late James (Blackie), with his wife, Betsy Popish Colger.
John passed on April 24, 2020, following a long battle with an illness.
After the death of his father, John took it upon himself to become the caretaker of the family, specifically his mother, ensuring she received anything and everything she wanted. John took her on vacations with monthly trips to Atlantic City, N.J., until her death in 1999.
John was born on Saturday, June 25, 1949, at 4:45 p.m. during a thunderstorm. He started his early education at the St. Frances Cabrini School and graduated in 1967 from West Scranton High School. He then went on to join the United States Navy, the American Legion, Post 665, and the in Dickson City, Pa. Then, after 33 years of service, John retired from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a caseworker in the welfare office and a dedicated member of St. Lucy's Church.
John also enjoyed bowling as his favorite hobby, bowling in several leagues and taking the role of treasurer in some. He also enjoyed his frequent trips to Atlantic City, N.J., with his best friend, Janice, especially on New Year's Eve. Other favorite pastimes include John's cross-country train trip with his mother, visiting many large tourist attractions in Las Vegas, Nevada; California and Arizona.
One of John's biggest passions consisted of collecting Snoopy and Peanuts collectables. They added up to close to 500 pieces, which did not stop there. John vacationed on a Snoopy-themed cruise for Snoopy's 50th birthday, where he had a dream come true by being photographed with Snoopy.
While living in Florida, John became a member of the St. Frances Cabrini Church and its Knights of Columbus. He rose to a Fourth Degree Knight, becoming a Sir Knight and serving as a worthy financial secretary. John also belonged to several other programs, serving as a position officer.
He is survived by a nephew, Steven, his wife, Pula, with their two sons; a niece, Terri, her husband, John, and their two children; another niece, Lisa, her husband, Bob, and their two children. Also surviving John are great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Other survivors consist of John's cousins, friends, his best friends, Ralph and Ramsay, from Canada, and his two fur babies.
Arrangements are under the care of the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 120 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on June 12, 2020