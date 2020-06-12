Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc.
120 South Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 344-5662
Resources
More Obituaries for John Colger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Colger Jr.


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Colger Jr. Obituary
John A. Colger Jr. of West Scranton and formerly of Spring Hill, Florida, traveled home to be with his lord and savior. He is greeted by his parents, the late John Sr. and the late Carmella DeCresenza Colger; and his brother, the late James (Blackie), with his wife, Betsy Popish Colger.

John passed on April 24, 2020, following a long battle with an illness.

After the death of his father, John took it upon himself to become the caretaker of the family, specifically his mother, ensuring she received anything and everything she wanted. John took her on vacations with monthly trips to Atlantic City, N.J., until her death in 1999.

John was born on Saturday, June 25, 1949, at 4:45 p.m. during a thunderstorm. He started his early education at the St. Frances Cabrini School and graduated in 1967 from West Scranton High School. He then went on to join the United States Navy, the American Legion, Post 665, and the in Dickson City, Pa. Then, after 33 years of service, John retired from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a caseworker in the welfare office and a dedicated member of St. Lucy's Church.

John also enjoyed bowling as his favorite hobby, bowling in several leagues and taking the role of treasurer in some. He also enjoyed his frequent trips to Atlantic City, N.J., with his best friend, Janice, especially on New Year's Eve. Other favorite pastimes include John's cross-country train trip with his mother, visiting many large tourist attractions in Las Vegas, Nevada; California and Arizona.

One of John's biggest passions consisted of collecting Snoopy and Peanuts collectables. They added up to close to 500 pieces, which did not stop there. John vacationed on a Snoopy-themed cruise for Snoopy's 50th birthday, where he had a dream come true by being photographed with Snoopy.

While living in Florida, John became a member of the St. Frances Cabrini Church and its Knights of Columbus. He rose to a Fourth Degree Knight, becoming a Sir Knight and serving as a worthy financial secretary. John also belonged to several other programs, serving as a position officer.

He is survived by a nephew, Steven, his wife, Pula, with their two sons; a niece, Terri, her husband, John, and their two children; another niece, Lisa, her husband, Bob, and their two children. Also surviving John are great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Other survivors consist of John's cousins, friends, his best friends, Ralph and Ramsay, from Canada, and his two fur babies.

Arrangements are under the care of the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 120 S. Main Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on June 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -