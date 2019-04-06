Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. Davitt. View Sign

John A. Davitt, 52, beloved son of Edith D'Arienzo Davitt, Peckville, and the late John V. Davitt, passed away at home Wednesday, April 3, 2019, unexpectedly, after a recent illness.



Born in Scranton, John was a graduate of Valley View High School class of 1984. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army, with the rank of Army specialist 4. He served with the Army band at Fort Gordon, Ga. He later completed an apprentice program at the Carpenters Union and worked on local union projects. Through the years, he was employed by several different companies. He was a former commander of the American Legion Post 624, Eynon.



John was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He was an excellent musician and a kind and caring man who was always the peacemaker. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years, and he will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



Surviving are a brother, Eric P. Davitt; nephews, Eric M., Zachary J. and Josh D. Davitt; a niece, Jenna Lynne; aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, Daniel J. Davitt; paternal and maternal grandparents; and uncles, Steve Stanek and Dr. Raymond D'Arienzo.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 8, 2019, at St. Mary's of Czestochowa Church, Eynon, at 9:30 a.m. Anyone attending should go directly to the church. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Eynon.



There will be no public calling hours.



Arrangements are by the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City.



601 Dundaff St

Dickson City , PA 18519

(570) 489-6941 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 6, 2019

