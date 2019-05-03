Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. Lutian Jr.. View Sign Service Information Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc 601 Dundaff St Dickson City , PA 18519 (570)-489-6941 Send Flowers Obituary

John A. Lutian Jr., 72, a resident of Scranton, died Wednesday at home. He is survived by his wife, the former Carolyn J. Miller. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in June.



Born in Gary, W.Va., son of the late John A. Sr. and Philomena Stanco Lutian, he was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. He was a graduate of Dunmore High School and later he graduated from the Kansas City Aviation Mechanic School. After graduation, he joined the United States Army and served in Vietnam, and he was awarded a Bronze Star. He retired as a mechanic at A-1 Spring Service, Scranton.



John was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother who enjoyed traveling with his family, sitting on the beach with his grandson Nathan, hunting, fishing, playing bingo and the lottery. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



His family would like to thank the staff at NROC for their compassionate care.



Surviving are two daughters, Helen J. Schneider and companion, James Drennen, Ledgedale; and Carolyn A. Buchinski and husband, Robert, Dickson City; grandchildren, Jody L. Schneider Jr. and wife, Katie; Courtney A. Schneider; Adam Buchinski and fiancée, Katie Bednash; Natalie Buchinski and Nathan Buchinski; great-grandson, Samson L. Schneider; a brother, Joseph Lutian and wife, Mickie, Scranton; a sister, Veronica Johns and husband, David, Moosic; nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary John Buchinski.



The funeral will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dick­son City. Interment with military honors will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City.



Friends may call Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. For directions or to leave online condolences, visit the funeral home website.





Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2019

