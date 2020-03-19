|
John A. Mennig Sr., Clarks Summit, died Monday afternoon at Allied Skilled Nursing. His wife is the former Antoinette Dipietroantonio. The couple was married 58 years.
Born in Clarks Summit, he was the son of the late George and Arlene Sweet Mennig. John was a 1954 graduate of Clarks Summit-Abington High School, where he was vice president of the senior class. He played football, basketball and baseball while in high school. He was a United States Navy veteran during the end of the Korean War. John then served in the Pennsylvania National Guard while working as a U.S. postal carrier.
John's greatest enjoyment was golfing with his buddies at the Emanon Country Club and going to the races and on coffee runs with his friend, Knewell Miller.
Also surviving are his son, John A. Mennig Jr., Clarks Summit; a daughter, Melanie Mennig, Clarks Summit; two grandchildren, Christopher and Olivia Mennig, both of Dallas; cousins, Susan Colombo, Dalton; Jack Mennig, Colchester, Vt.; June Garrett, Carmel, N.Y.; and Sylvia Grudis, Salisbury, Md.; sisters-in-law, Kate Mennig, Waverly; Beverly Mennig, Lancaster; Rose Laster, Clarks Summit; and Raffaella Squire, Bound Brook, N.J.; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and George Mennig.
John's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Geisinger CMC, Scranton, and Allied Services for their care of John.
A graveside service with military honors will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Clarks Green Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clarks Summit Volunteer Fire Company, 321 Bedford St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411; or Dalton Fire Company, 109 S. Turnpike Road, Dalton, PA 18414.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 19, 2020