Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home
420 Church Street
Archbald, PA 18403
(570) 876-3908
Resources
More Obituaries for John Monie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Monie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Monie Obituary
John A Monie, 84, of Archbald, died Tuesday at Lackawanna Health and Rehabilitation Center, Archbald. He was the widower of Shirley Ann Petrone Monie, who died April 17, 2015.

Born Dec. 17, 1934, in Winton, he was the son of the late Robert and Anna Yurkanin Monie. "Hyper" was a graduate of Jessup High School and a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. He was an assembler at Casket Shells before retirement and an avid Red Sox fan. He was a devoted husband, loving father and beloved grandfather.

Hyper is survived by his daughter, Ann and husband, Frank Innocenti; granddaughter, Juliana Innocenti; brother, Thomas, Florida; sisters, Anna Vangarelli, Archbald; and Liz Yankowski, Throop.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 429 Church St., Archbald. Interment to follow at Archbald Protestant Cemetery.

At the request of the family, there will be no viewing or visitation. The family has entrusted arrangements to the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald.

For directions, online condolences, to send flowers or light a candle, please visit www.rapochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now