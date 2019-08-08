|
John A Monie, 84, of Archbald, died Tuesday at Lackawanna Health and Rehabilitation Center, Archbald. He was the widower of Shirley Ann Petrone Monie, who died April 17, 2015.
Born Dec. 17, 1934, in Winton, he was the son of the late Robert and Anna Yurkanin Monie. "Hyper" was a graduate of Jessup High School and a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. He was an assembler at Casket Shells before retirement and an avid Red Sox fan. He was a devoted husband, loving father and beloved grandfather.
Hyper is survived by his daughter, Ann and husband, Frank Innocenti; granddaughter, Juliana Innocenti; brother, Thomas, Florida; sisters, Anna Vangarelli, Archbald; and Liz Yankowski, Throop.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 429 Church St., Archbald. Interment to follow at Archbald Protestant Cemetery.
At the request of the family, there will be no viewing or visitation. The family has entrusted arrangements to the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 8, 2019