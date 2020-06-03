|
|
John A. Munley, 71, of Spring Brook Twp., passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. He was the widower of the late Mary V. (Kilonsky), who passed away on May 9, 2015, and the couple was married for 41 years.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late John J. and Helen (Canvanieri) Munley. John graduated from Scranton Technical High School and attended many colleges to expand his knowledge in the ever changing field of electronics. Before he retired, John worked as an electronics engineer at the Tobyhanna Army Depot for 37 years. He was a member of the Church of St. Catherine of Siena in Moscow.
John enjoyed hunting for a good deal at a flea market, the Salvation Army or the Goodwill. He loved to tinker with electronics and fixed many computers for his family and friends. His greatest joy was to make cherished memories with his family, especially his granddaughter Neena.
John is survived by his children, John J. Munley and Trish Munley, both of Spring Brook Twp.; his sister, Joan Alexander and her husband, Roy, of West Scranton; his granddaughter, Neena Sanders; several nieces and nephews; and his canine friend, Elliot.
He was preceded in death by his furry animal friends, Angel and Bailey.
The viewing and rite of committal at St. Catherine's Cemetery will be private due to the current restrictions on large gatherings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of John, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on June 3, 2020