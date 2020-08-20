Home

John A. Raytick

John A. Raytick Obituary

John A. Raytick, 90, died July 25, at home in Newark, Del., after a brief illness.

Born and raised in the Pine Brook section of Scranton, he was the son of the late John and Anna Riebe Raytick.

His wife of 64 years is the former Jean Kovach Raytick.

Also surviving beside his wife are sons, John and wife, Pamela, Lebanon, Pa.; David and daughter, Bella, of Wilmington, Del.; Paul and wife, Susan, of Wake Forest, N.C., and their family, Matthew Raytick and wife, Jessica; Hanna Raytick; and Brian Raytick; and a great-granddaughter, Lily Jean Raytick.

Mass was celebrated at Holy Family Church and interment at All Saints Cemetery, Newark, Del.


