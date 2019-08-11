|
John A. Ryan, 83, Montdale, entered into eternal rest Friday in Scranton.
Born in Philadelphia, on March 23, 1936, the son of the late John and Mary Noone Ryan, he went to Holy Rosary School in Scranton. He married Pauline M. Drummond, on Jan. 16, 1965, in Scranton. John and Penny operated their own business, Ryan's Country Market, in Montdale. John was a veteran of the United States Army.
His lifelong passion was photography. He called his photography business, Painting With Light. He also enjoyed traveling. John was an active member of Corpus Christi, now St. John Vianney Church, and he was very happy to teach Sunday school there.
John is survived by his wife, Penny; children, Mary Coyne (Kip), Franny Ryan (Edward Sweeney), John Ryan (Joey), Paul Ryan (Shermaine Mitchell-Ryan) and Meghan Ryan-Keller (Sam); and grandchildren, Alex, Ronan, Katie, Colin, Jack, Ainslie, Elijah and Seamus; as well as a sister, Angela Ryan Flannery; another sister and brother; nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at St. John Vianney Church in Montdale on Aug. 22 at 9 a.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Montdale.
Arrangements by Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home, 129 Grant St., Olyphant, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 11, 2019