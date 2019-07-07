|
|
?John A. Sochovka, 75, of Ormond Beach, Fla., passed away June 28.
He was born in Scranton on Sept. 26, 1943, son of the late Joseph and Mary Havrilko Sochovka. John graduated from West Scranton High School in 1961. He was married to Sandra Scheatzle Sochovka on Oct. 14, 1995. John (TSGT) had a 21-year career in the United States Air Force; after retirement he worked as a cook in an assisted living facility and was a driver for Enterprise. He was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and had a passion for cooking, baseball and love for his two dogs, Morris and Murphy.
Besides his wife, Sandra, John is survived by his children, Marise Sochovka and Justin Sochovka from California; six grandchildren; and sister, Maryann Grublauskas Petrucci, Peckville.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sept. 26, at Ormond in the Pines, 101 Clyde Morris Blvd., Ormond Beach.
Published in Scranton Times on July 7, 2019