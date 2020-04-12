|
John A. Steinhart, Lake Ariel, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He was a loving husband and father who enjoyed the outdoors and woodworking, but most of all spending time with his family.
He is survived by his adoring wife of almost 34 years, the former Kathleen Seiter; their son, Daniel and his wife, Jaime; their son, Jack (named after John); their daughter, Marybeth and her partner, Rich; his older children, Lynn, Karen and Tom, and their families; and numerous grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was born in 1938 in Danville, Pa., and was the son of the late Marlin and Ethelyn Steinhart. Prior to his retirement, he very much enjoyed his job as a truck driver. He was a United States Army veteran as well.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a service will be planned in the future.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinsonfoundation.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
