John (Jack) A. Walsh, 94, a United States Navy veteran of World War II who served honorably as a hospital corpsman first class and was part of the second wave of Allied troops to land on Omaha Beach in Normandy on June 6, 1944, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Dec. 3.
He was born in Scranton on May 23, 1925, and was the son of the late Anthony and Thalia Walsh. He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. He attempted to enlist in the United States military at the young age of 17 but had to wait until he was drafted. He entered the United States Navy on Aug. 21, 1943, at Sampson Naval Training Station on Lake Geneva, New York; then attended corps school in Portsmouth, Virginia, for medical training. He served 10 months at the Philadelphia Naval Hospital as a hospital corpsman first class. He was then assigned to the European campaign, where he served on the USS LST-505. Following the invasion of Normandy, he was stationed in Bizerte, Tunisia, and Palermo, Sicily. He was honorably discharged on April 3, 1946. He never hesitated to tell stories of his service and was proud to have served in what he described as "the most powerful Navy on Earth."
After returning from his service, he attended the Pennsylvania State University. He joined the Catholic Choral Club, where he met the love of his life, Jackie. They were married and raised a beautiful family. He was self-employed as a printer for more than 70 years, a member of Our Lady of the Snows parish, and also enjoyed being an active member of the Irish Cultural Society.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann Jacqueline (Joyce) Walsh; four children, Christopher Walsh and wife, Jennifer (Lewisberry, Pa.); Kathleen Genello and husband, David (Fleetville, Pa.); Daniel Walsh (Richmond, Va.), and Patrick Walsh and wife, Bridget (Clarks Green, Pa.); 12 grandchildren, Benjamin and Michael Walsh; Brianna, Bryce, and Bradyn Genello; Matthew, Meredith, Norah, and Isaac Walsh; and Jack, Tommy, and Ryan Walsh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to especially thank Allied Services Hospice Center and Gino J. Merli Veterans Center for their compassionate care over the past year.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Our Lady of the Snows Church, Clarks Summit. Interment will be at the Hickory Grove Cemetery following the service with military honors. Friends may call Friday, Dec. 13, between 4 and 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Allied Services Hospice Center and Gino J. Merli Veterans Center.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 8, 2019