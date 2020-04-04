|
John A. Zangardi, 99, formerly of West Scranton, died Wednesday evening in the Southeastern Veterans Center in Spring City where he resided for the past few years. His wife, the former Eleanor Hutman, died in 2015.
Born in Scranton, he was a son of the late Pasquale Anthony and Victoria (Bubici) Zangardi. John was a lifelong member of St. Lucy's Parish in West Scranton and was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. He served honorably during World War II in the United States Army Air Corps as a sergeant in the 96th Fighter Control Squadron having earned the Asiatic Pacific Service Medal with two bronze stars. Before retirement, he was employed by the Scranton Tribune.
Surviving are two sons, Peter J., Philadelphia; and John A. and his wife, Wendy, Sterling, Va.; two grandchildren, Tessa and John Zangardi, both of Sterling, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by seven sisters and one brother.
Arrangements provided by Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor. To offer the family an online condolence, visit www.NEPAfuneralhome.com.
Due to the current health crisis, a funeral service will be held privately with full military honors in Cathedral Cemetery in West Scranton. Family and friends are invited to watch a livestream of the funeral on the funeral home Facebook page Tuesday at noon.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 4, 2020