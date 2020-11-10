Home

Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
John Alan Fashauer, 67, of Waymart, died Sunday.

Born in Paterson, N.J., son of the late William and Norma Dolores Schimanski Fashauer, he was a graduate of Mountain View High School. Prior to his disability, he was employed as a construction laborer.

Surviving are his children and grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Noeding, Florida; two brothers, Dan and Mike Fashauer, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Dolores Warfield; and two brothers, William and Clyde Fashauer.

Private funeral services will be held through the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.

Memorial donations may be made to the family. To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.


