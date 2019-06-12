|
|
John Edward Lukasewicz passed away on Nov. 22, 2018, and his wife, Jacqueline Reid Lukasewicz, passed away on Aug. 26, 2013.
Both grew up in Dickson City and graduated from Dickson High School, classes of 1952 and 1955. They were married in 1956 and spent their lives in Camp Springs, Md.
Their four daughters and their families welcome friends and family to attend interment services at Visitation of Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery, Pancoast Street, Dickson City, June 17, at 10 a.m.
Published in Scranton Times on June 12, 2019