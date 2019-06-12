Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Lukasewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John and Jacqueline Lukasewicz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John and Jacqueline Lukasewicz Obituary
John Edward Lukasewicz passed away on Nov. 22, 2018, and his wife, Jacqueline Reid Lukasewicz, passed away on Aug. 26, 2013.

Both grew up in Dickson City and graduated from Dickson High School, classes of 1952 and 1955. They were married in 1956 and spent their lives in Camp Springs, Md.

Their four daughters and their families welcome friends and family to attend interment services at Visitation of Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery, Pancoast Street, Dickson City, June 17, at 10 a.m.
Published in Scranton Times on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.