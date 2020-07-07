Home

Albert P O'Donnell Funeral Home
2025 Green Ridge St
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 344-1819
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Church of St. Benedict
1849 Newton Ransom Blvd.
Clarks Summit, PA
View Map
John Anderson Obituary

John Anderson of Clarks Summit died Sunday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. His wife is the former Joanne Rocco. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary next year.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late James F. and Mary E. Collins Anderson and was a graduate of Cathedral High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was an avid antique clock, telephone and train collector, as well as doing work outside. Before retirement he was employed by Harper Collins Publishers. He was a member of Our Lady of Snows Parish, Clarks Summit.

Also surviving are a son James Anderson, Clarks Summit; and daughter, Jennifer Anderson, Fleetwood; granddaughters, Sophia and Julia Breidegam; and grandpup, Mia. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by grandson, Cameron Kenneth Breidegam.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday by the Rev. Steven Asomah at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Benedict, 1849 Newton Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Arrangements, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home. 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.


