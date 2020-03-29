|
|
John Anthony "Jack" "Bosh" Bosha, 96, of the Nativity section of South Scranton, died peacefully Wednesday at Allied Services Hospice Center within a few hours of arrival. His wife, the former Eleanor Regan, R.N., preceded him in death in 2015.
Born in Minooka, Bosh was a son of the late Anthony and Anna Wren Bosha, and was also preceded by his beloved older brother, Philip Bosha and his wife, Brenda Hyson Bosha. He was a member of St. John Neumann Parish at Nativity of Our Lord Church.
A graduate of Minooka High School (aka Minooka Prep), class of 1941, he was a man of many talents. He worked at the Naval Shipyards in Brooklyn, N.Y., through the end of World War II, then sensing the Baby Boom, he became co-owner of a juvenile furniture store, then a jewelry craftsman/watch repairman for many years at Ciccotti and McHale Jewelers, and was finally employed by the PLCB working liquor retail, retiring as manager of the downtown Scranton location.
A devout Catholic, Bosh had a unique gift for injecting humor into any conversation at our many large family gatherings. With a well-timed facial expression, a quick comment, or a witty and wholly original deconstruction of a phrase or moment, Bosh could liberate a quiet get-together with sudden, raucous laughter. He was from a time when people asked for very little and gave very much, and brushed off conflict, economic chaos and disappointing election results with a world-weary yet still optimistic shrug. And a lot of humor. Bosh was a joy to spend time with, and will be deeply missed by all who had the good fortune to know him.
He is survived by his son and devoted caregiver, James "Jim" "Bosh" Bosha; three grandchildren, Jack, Sam and Will Bosha, all of Connecticut; nephews, Philip Bosha Jr. and wife, Mary Lou, of Wyoming, Pa.; and Fran Bosha, Ph.D., and wife, Michiyo, of Hawaii; great-nephews, Dr. Philip III, MD, and wife, Jennifer, Boalsburg; and John Bosha, PharmD, Camp Hill; great-grandnephew, Gavin Bosha; and Regan nieces and nephews too numerous to list, each of whom he dearly loved.
Friends and family are invited to participate in virtual calling hours and pay respects to the family Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.; instructions are available online at nwrfh.com.
Due to the current extraordinary public health conditions, Mass will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements, Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, CDP COVID-19 Response Fund, One Thomas Circle NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005 or at disasterphilanthropy.org.
To email condolences, visit the funeral home website.
His actual final words and enduring life advice for us all: "Everybody please stop being so serious."
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 29, 2020