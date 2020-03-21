|
John "Jack" Anthony Ondash Jr., 73, of Waymart, Pa., passed away on March 17. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Barbara Ondash (née Figgins); their daughter, Amanda Ondash and her fiancé, Michael Schickling of Philadelphia, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Porricelli.
Jack was born on June 3, 1946, in Kingston, Pa., to John A. Ondash Sr. and Margaret Ondash (née Cvengros). He graduated from West Side Central Catholic High School, Kingston, in 1964. He served in the 9th Military Detachment of the United States Army from June 30, 1966, through February 5, 1969, and was a Vietnam veteran, earning a Bronze Star for meritorious service. After his service, he traveled the world from Hong Kong to the French Riviera, often sending postcards home joking about meeting foreign dignitaries and asking about his dog. Jack then returned to his home state and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting at the Pennsylvania State University, graduating in 1972.
Jack completed 35 years of state service, working for the Department of the Auditor General, the Department of Public Welfare, and finishing his career as a budget analyst for the Department of Corrections at the State Correctional Institution, Waymart.
An outdoorsman, Jack enjoyed the peacefulness of lake fishing, making several trips to Canada in his younger years. He looked forward to deer hunting in the Wayne County area and playing a round of golf. He enjoyed skiing at Elk Mountain and the camaraderie of his friends at the Halfway House, as well as bicycling, camping, gardening and sailing on Lake Wallenpaupack with Barbara, Amanda and the family dog, Brandy. He was a man of faith, a devout member of St. Mary's Parish in Waymart. He loved relaxing outside in the sunshine, and recently he and Barbara enjoyed spending the colder months with their "snowbird" friends in Sarasota, Florida.
Jack had a great many friends that he considered family. He enjoyed playing a good game of poker with his neighbors, going out to breakfast with fellow parishioners after Sunday Mass, or simply sitting quietly with an old friend, chatting about anything that came to mind. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
Jack approached each day with a quiet gentleness. His wife and daughter were his life's joy, and he felt in his heart that his greatest responsibility was to protect and provide for his family. He did an excellent job.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the In Memory program of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., Edward R. Howell, funeral director, 269 Belmont St., Waymart, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 21, 2020