John B. Pryle, 81, of Archbald, died Sunday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, surrounded by the thoughts and prayers of his family and friends. A consummate gentleman and a dedicated caregiver to his entire family, he was rewarded with a peaceful passing.



The son of the late Joseph and Anna Trently Pryle, he was born and raised in Archbald. John was a 1956 graduate of St. Patrick's High School, Olyphant, and the University of Scranton, class of 1960. He earned his master's degree from Fordham University and attended the Catholic University of America. He served as an enlisted soldier in the Army and served in Washington, D.C. He was a current member of the American Legion Post 328 in Archbald. John was a member of the faculty of the Sociology and Criminal Justice department at the University of Scranton for 35 years, serving many of those years as chairman of the department. He cherished his time at the university and retired with Faculty Emeritus status. He was also inducted into Alpha Sigma Nu, the honor society of Jesuit institutions of higher education.



He was a member of the executive committee of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County and an honorary Fourth Degree Lifetime Member of the Knights of Columbus. A lifelong parishioner of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish (now Christ the King), he also served as an Eucharistic minister, lector and on parish committees over the years.



The family wishes to convey genuine gratitude to the physicians and health care professionals for their care of him over many years as well as to the staff at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their excellent care and compassion.



He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ann Marie Pryle; and brothers, Joseph Pryle and William Pryle Sr.



He is survived by his sister-in-law, Rosemarie Pryle of Carbondale; nephews, William M. Pryle Jr. and wife, Amy, of Carbondale; and Timothy J. Pryle and wife, Marilyn, of Clarks Green; nieces, Karyn Salitsky and husband, Robert, of Carbondale; and Megan Ruggiero and husband, Attorney Frank, of Newton Lake; as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.



The family will receive relatives and friends Friday from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main Street, Archbald. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 411 Church St., Archbald. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Parish, 429 Church St., Archbald, PA 18403, or to the Royal Fund, the University of Scranton, 800 Linden St., Scranton, PA 18510.





Published in Scranton Times on July 3, 2019