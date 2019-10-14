|
John B. Scubelek, 93, of Old Forge, died Sunday at the Mountain View Care Center, Scranton. He was married to the former Angeline Palmere. The couple celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on Aug. 11.
Born in Old Forge, son of the late Paul and Anna Chomiczewski Scubelek, he was a graduate of Old Forge High School's class of 1944. He was a World War II United States Navy veteran. Before retirement, John was employed as a machinist at the Tobyhanna Army Depot. He was a member of the Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge. John, an avid golfer, was a member of the Elmhurst Country Club.
Also surviving are a daughter, JoAnn Prushinski and husband, Scott, Hershey; two brothers, Henry, Wilmington, Del.; and Joseph, Dallas, Texas; a sister, Ceil Charge, Old Forge; nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Prince of Peace Parish - St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August Ricciardi, pastor. Interment to follow at Old Forge Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Wednesday from 9 to 10 at the church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home's website, ciucciofuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 14, 2019