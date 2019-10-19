|
John Bartkovsky, 77, Peckville, died Wednesday morning in the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Born in Peckville, he was the son of the late John Walter and Anna Kotsella Bartkovsky and a member of St. Eulalia's Church in Roaring Brook Twp. John was a 1960 graduate of Blakely High School and attended Johnson Technical School.
Surviving are a daughter, Helene Moyles and husband, John, Peckville; two sons, John J. Bartkovsky and wife, Kim, Jefferson Twp., and Thomas A. Bartkovsky and wife, Andrea, Throop; a brother, Michael Bartkovsky and wife, Paula, Peckville; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
His family would like to extend a thank you to Dr. Bria Tinsley, Dr. Thomas Dwonczyk and the ICU staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center for the care and compassion shown to John.
The funeral will be Monday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Eulaila's Church, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp. Entombment will follow in Fairview Memorial Park.
Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 19, 2019