|
|
On Tuesday, April 14, at the age of 91, John "Breezy" Bartkowski passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus.
Son of the late Mary (Szczepanska) and John Bartkowski, he was born and raised in Dickson City, Pa. Always strong in the Catholic faith, Breezy served as an altar boy for many years, serving daily Masses at St. Mary's Church before attending school. He was a 1945 graduate of Dickson City High School and later attended the University of Scranton where he was co-captain of the varsity basketball team. It was then that he married the love of his life, Dorothy "DoDo" Buza. Breezy and DoDo were blessed with 33 years of marriage before DoDo passed.
Breezy served as a United States Army corporal during the Korean War. Afterward he had a long distinguished career at Frankford Arsenal working as a civil engineer under the direct leadership of a four-star general.
Breezy was a long-time resident of Levittown and Fairless Hills, where he worshiped and attended mass at St. Frances Cabrini Church. He was a devoted husband and father who enjoyed family Pocono vacations "at the lake." He was an avid fisherman and made sure all his daughters knew how to row a boat, bait a hook, cast a line and clean their catch at an early age.
Coming from strong family Polish roots, Breezy enjoyed all the traditional polish meals - especially homemade kielbasa and czarnina soup. Music was a big part of his life - he played the accordion and loved listening and dancing to polka and big band music. And in his spare time he enjoyed painting.
At the age of 80, Breezy became a published author, writing a love story about the beautiful relationship and life that he had shared with his wife DoDo (entitled Breezy and DoDo - A Life Story).
For the last seven years, Breezy has been a resident of the Twinning Village Retirement Community where he enjoyed evenings with many close friends laughing and telling stories around the fireplace.
Beloved husband of the late Dorothy "DoDo" Bartkowski, Breezy was the loving father of Donna Bartkowski, Diane Niemkiewicz (David) and Janet Raines (Chuck); the loving Pop Pop of JohnDavid Grose, Shawn Grose, Stacy Niemkiewicz and Steven Niemkiewicz (Jocelyn); and the loving Great Pop Pop of Luke. He will also be missed by his dear friend, Catherine "Kitty" Mandia.
Breezy was also the dear brother of Lorraine Gray, the late Elaine Bartkowski, the late Eugene Bartkowski, Ronald Bartkowski and Andrea Ketch.
A private funeral Mass was held at St. Frances Cabrini Church on Monday, April 20, along with a private burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring the health care workers at a hospital or nursing home of your choice.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 21, 2020