John "Jack" Bartuska, formerly of Pittston, passed away peacefully at his home in Factoryville on July 9, 2019.



Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late John Bartuska and the late Eleanor Kurtinitis-Bartuska. He was graduate of Pittston Area High School. He retired from Harris Paving Inc. after 30 years in 2015.



John was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Edward.



Surviving are a daughter, Renee Bartuska-Stoss and husband, Paul, of Hershey, Pa.; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Bruce Bartuska and wife, Patti, Avoca; and Albert and wife, Lourdes, Philadelphia. Also, he is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He will be greatly missed by his good friends, Billy and Missy, with whom he shared many memories.



Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are entrusted to Anthony P. Litwin Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville.

Published in Scranton Times on July 11, 2019