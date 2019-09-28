Home

John "Jack" Brier Esq

John "Jack" Brier, Esq., 77, of Spring Brook Twp., passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. He and his wife, the former Mary Ann (Calandra) Brier, were parents and grandparents for 54 years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. in the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St., Moscow, to be celebrated by Father Robert J. Simon. Private cremation will follow in Strauch's Pocono Crematory.

Visitation will be held Monday at the church from 9 to 11 a.m.

A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of the Times-Tribune. Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Jack, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 28, 2019
