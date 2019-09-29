|
|
John "Jack" Brier, Esq., 77, of Spring Brook Twp., passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. He and his wife, Mary Ann (Calandra) Brier, were parents and grandparents for 54 years.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late John Edward and Ann Marie (Ryan) Brier. Jack graduated from St. Mary's of the Assumption in 1959, the University of Scranton in 1963, earning his B.S., and from George Washington University Law School in 1966, earning his J.D.
Jack practiced civil and criminal law, serving as a public defender in the late 1960s and 1970s, as a Lackawanna County assistant district attorney from late 1980s to early 1990s, and he has been a member of the Lackawanna Bar Association for 52 years. He also held a position on the North Pocono School District School Board in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
He enjoyed seeking out his next big buck and casting a line, patiently waiting for his next catch, especially on trips out west and to Canada.
In addition to his wife, Mary Ann, Jack is survived by his children, Mary Ann Thackrah and husband, John; Martha Sauter and husband, Anthony; Christine Brier and partner, Doug Sanders; Kathleen Slater and husband, Stephen; John Brier and wife, Teresa; Lori DeSando and husband, Michael; and Vincent Brier and wife, Elaine; brothers and sisters, Ann Marie Schank and husband, Charles; James Brier; Kathleen Granahan and husband, Dennis; Gerard Brier and wife, Marie; Michael Brier and wife, Patricia; and Rosemary Thyberg; grandchildren, Anthony Sauter, Nicole Sposito, Shelby Brier, Mary Ann Thackrah, John Thackrah, John Hunter Brier, Ryan Sauter, Colby DeSando, Katherine Thackrah, Jillian DeSando, Louis Sauter, Michael Brier, Emma DeSando, and John Brier; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jack was also preceded in death by his grandson, Mitchell Sauter; and sister-in-law, Mildred Brier.
The family would like to thank the hospital staff, doctors and private doctors for their extraordinary compassion and care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. in the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St., Moscow, to be celebrated by Father Robert J. Simon. Private cremation will follow in Strauch's Pocono Crematory.
Visitation will be Monday at the church from 9 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the North Pocono Food Pantry, c/o the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, P.O. Box 250, Moscow, PA 18444. Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Jack, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 29, 2019