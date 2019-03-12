Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Bronner Sterling. View Sign

John Bronner Sterling of Casselberry, Fla., died Monday, March 4, suddenly at his home. His wife is Carol L. Sterling.



Born July 17, 1945, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Donald M. and Kathryn (Bronner) Sterling. John attended Dunmore High School before joining the United States Navy, where he served as a SeeBee during the Vietnam War from 1963 until 1966.



Before his retirement, John was a truck driver and later a heavy equipment technician. He was a 52-year member of the American Legion, an active member of the Casselberry VFW Post and a past member of VFW Post 7963 and American Legion Post 624, both in Eynon.



Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Kimberly Goodwin and husband, Robert, of Jessup; and James Sterling and wife, Amy, of Tunkhannock; stepchildren, Kim Rioux, Massachusetts; Glenda Smith, Florida; and Sharon Smith, Florida; his brother, Charles Shenko and wife, Elizabeth, of Moscow, Pa.; sister, Saundra Griffin, of Scranton; his grandchildren, Sarah A. Dull and husband, Nathan; Robert W. Goodwin III; Katrina L. Goodwin and fiancé, Nick Pinkerton; Katie Scambordi and Dominique Pina; six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.



John is also survived by his former wife, Cheryl Rumford; and her daughter, Melanie Vangarelli.



He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Charlene L. Sterling; stepson, Duane Sheare; stepdaughter, Renee Sheare; sister, Donna Sterling-Fitzpatrick; and stepfather, Charles Shenko Sr.



Funeral services will be Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Fairview Memorial Park, 111 State Route 435, Elmhurst Twp., with military honors to follow the services.



Friends will be received Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home website.





John Bronner Sterling of Casselberry, Fla., died Monday, March 4, suddenly at his home. His wife is Carol L. Sterling.Born July 17, 1945, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Donald M. and Kathryn (Bronner) Sterling. John attended Dunmore High School before joining the United States Navy, where he served as a SeeBee during the Vietnam War from 1963 until 1966.Before his retirement, John was a truck driver and later a heavy equipment technician. He was a 52-year member of the American Legion, an active member of the Casselberry VFW Post and a past member of VFW Post 7963 and American Legion Post 624, both in Eynon.Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Kimberly Goodwin and husband, Robert, of Jessup; and James Sterling and wife, Amy, of Tunkhannock; stepchildren, Kim Rioux, Massachusetts; Glenda Smith, Florida; and Sharon Smith, Florida; his brother, Charles Shenko and wife, Elizabeth, of Moscow, Pa.; sister, Saundra Griffin, of Scranton; his grandchildren, Sarah A. Dull and husband, Nathan; Robert W. Goodwin III; Katrina L. Goodwin and fiancé, Nick Pinkerton; Katie Scambordi and Dominique Pina; six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.John is also survived by his former wife, Cheryl Rumford; and her daughter, Melanie Vangarelli.He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Charlene L. Sterling; stepson, Duane Sheare; stepdaughter, Renee Sheare; sister, Donna Sterling-Fitzpatrick; and stepfather, Charles Shenko Sr.Funeral services will be Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Fairview Memorial Park, 111 State Route 435, Elmhurst Twp., with military honors to follow the services.Friends will be received Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home website. Funeral Home Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home

401 Church St

Moscow , PA 18444

(570) 842-8501 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close