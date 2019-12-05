|
|
John Byrne, 81, of Carbondale, passed into eternal life on Tuesday at home under the care of his daughter, Debby.
Born Feb. 25, 1938, in Newark, N.J., he was the son of immigrant parents, the late John and Mary (nee Shanagher) Byrne.
He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale, and a past member of the Free Masons of Belleville, N.J. After retiring from the Essex County Sheriff's Department in 1993, he moved to Carbondale, where he continued to pursue his love of golf. He spent many winters in West Palm Beach, Fla., playing golf and cruising model sailboats. He dabbled in stained glass, woodworking, acting and painting. A lifelong train enthusiast - models, museums and riding rails. He enjoyed multiple trips to Canada, the U.K., Europe and one trip to Singapore.
He is survived by four children, Deborah Byrne, of Carbondale; John "Shaun" Byrne and wife, Janine, of Hoboken, N.J.; Theresa Mass and husband, Richard, of Bethlehem; and LynneAnne DeFreest, of Hazlet, N.J.; one brother, William Byrne, of Toms River, N.J.; 12 grandchildren, Jennifer (Robert) Murphy, Jessica Voglino, Christine Byrne, Lena Byrne, Michella Cardoso, Richard (Esther) Mass, Madeline Mass, Samuel Mass, Sara Mass, AnneMarie Mass, Stephanie Sterns and Lauren (Brendan) Hilliard; 12 great-grandchildren, Shane, Patrick, James, Vincent, Scarlett, Jesiah, Alonzo, Lucas, Emma, Grimm, Kyle and Jacob; several nieces and nephews.
John was also preceded in death by a sister, Roberta "Honey" Peppard; and a brother, Joseph Byrne.
The funeral will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. from Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Cremation will follow and interment will be held in Ireland at a later date.
Viewing hours will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made on John's behalf to St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at using Memorial ID 11824013.
To share condolences and photos with John's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 5, 2019