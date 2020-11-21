Home

Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
John C. "Jay" Barrett

John C. "Jay" Barrett Obituary

John C. "Jay" Barrett, 71, of South Abington Twp., died Thursday at home. His wife of 45 years is the former Nancy Lowry.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Dr. Eugene and Alice Brogan Barrett. A graduate of Scranton Preparatory School class of 1967, he earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Scranton. He moved to Hyde Park, New York, where he worked as a rehab counselor and then as a financial advisor for MetLife before retirement.

Jay was an excellent cook and took classes at Marywood with good friends to learn. He enjoyed going to TLC Gym. An avid reader, Jay read for hours everyday. He would get the books from the Free Philadelphia Library and upload them to his tablet.

Also surviving are daughters, Jennifer Bell, Hilton Head, S.C.; Colleen Barrett, Brooklyn, N.Y.; four grandchildren whom he adored, Brendan, Kaitlyn, Matthew and Caroline Bell; brothers, Gene Barrett and wife, Elaine; and Jim Barrett and wife, Margie; sister, Barbara Barrett; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Deutsch and husband, Greg; sister-in-law, Pat Ulbrich; brother-in-law, Jim and wife, Lee; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Al Ulbrich.

Private funeral services will be private at convenience of the family.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.


