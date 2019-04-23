Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John C. "Jack" Costanzi. View Sign Service Information Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home 318 East Drinker Street Dunmore , PA 18512 (570)-343-6013 Send Flowers Obituary

John "Jack" C. Costanzi, 87, of Dunmore, died Saturday at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton. He is survived by his wife, the former Angela Summa. The couple had been married for 62 years.



Born in Scranton, son of the late John C. and Louise Salamida Costanzi, he attended Scranton public schools and was a United States Marine Corps sergeant, having served during the Korean War. Before retirement, he worked as a bus driver for COLTS, Scranton.



He owned and operated the former Costanzi's Market in South Scranton for many years and was very proud of his Italian heritage. He was a longtime committee member for La Festa Italiana and UNICO. He was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. He was a proud grandfather and his grandchildren were the love of his life. He had a unique style of conversation and humor that will long be remembered by all who knew him.



Also surviving are sons, Jack and wife, Ann Cerminaro-Costanzi; and Paul and wife, Jean Dunback-Costanzi, all of Dunmore; and Michael and wife, Michelle, Frisco, Texas; grandchildren, Paige, Tyler, Nicholas, Vince, Donnie, Arianna and Jack Costanzi; sisters, Gertrude Mikolaczyk and Paulette Barrett, Scranton; Joan DelRosso, Dunmore; and Elaine DeMario, Philadelphia; several nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center for all of the care and compassion shown to Jack.



The funeral Mass will be Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Inurnment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.



There are no public calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.



Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home, Inc. 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. To leave an online condolence, visit





