More Obituaries for John Malinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Malinski

John C. Malinski Obituary

John C. Malinski, 91, of Taylor, died Monday at home. His wife of more than 60 years was the former Charlotte Janicki, who passed away in 2015.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Boleslaus and Anna Piotrowska Malinski. John attended Scranton schools and worked his entire career in the meat processing industry.

John served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was a kind and loving husband, father, grand and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed. He especially enjoyed the company of his brother-in-law, Henry and their lunches at Lucca. They looked out for each other and those around them enjoyed their spirited conversations.

Surviving are his children, John Malinski and wife, Joann, Los Angeles; Christine Marsh and husband, Chuck, Ohio; and Mary Ann Novak and husband, Jeff, Waverly Twp.; his grandchildren, John Malinski, Los Angeles; and Jessica Malinski, Nevada; three great-grandchildren; and his brother-in-law, Henry Janicki, Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.

The funeral will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the James M. Margotta Funeral Home, Peckville. For online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.


