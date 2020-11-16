Home

More Obituaries for John Mirabelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Mirabelli Sr.

John C. Mirabelli Sr. Obituary

John C. Mirabelli Sr., 65, formerly of Clarks Summit, died Nov. 9 at Tyler Memorial Hospital, Tunkhannock.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Frank Paul and Althea Sheffler Mirabelli. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda Albrecht Mirabelli on Nov. 22, 2003.

He is survived by his children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by the Nulton-Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 SR 309, Monroe Twp., PA 18636.


