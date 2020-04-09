|
John Charles Rader Jr. (known to all as "Jack"), of Medford, N.J., went peacefully home to the Lord on Wednesday, April 1. He was 77 years of age and passed while surrounded by his loving and devoted wife and children.
Jack has been a devout husband to his beloved wife, Joyce Rader, for the past 54 years. She was truly the love of his life. He was the loving father of John Charles (Jay) Rader III (Barbara Noone) and Jennifer Lange (Shawn). He is also the cherished Papa of five grandchildren, John Charles IV (Jake) and Lauren Rader, and Cooper, Paige and Sabrina Lange. Jack is also survived by his brother, Philip Rader, of West Bloomfield, Mich.; his sister, Lois Girbert, of Grove City, Ohio; and many close cousins and dear friends.
The family requests prayers at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to St. John of God Community Services, 1145 Delsea Drive, Westville, NJ 08093, or at sjogcs.org. SJOGCS supports programs to improve the lives of children and adults with disabilities.
More information and a full obituary can be found at www.BradleyStow.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 9, 2020