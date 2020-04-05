|
John Connolly, 65, of Scranton, passed away on March 17.
Born in Jacksonville, Florida, son of the late Leona Connolly and the late John Connolly, he was a graduate of Central High School and was employed by PG&W until his retirement.
He is survived by two uncles, an aunt, several cousins and many friends.
Due to the current health restrictions, burial will be private at St. Mary of Czestochowa Cemetery. Arrangements by the Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2020