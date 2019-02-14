Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Bozo" Connors. View Sign

John "Bozo" Connors, 87, Pittston, died Wednesday.



Born in Pittston, the son of the late Michael and Catherine (Crane) Connors, he was a graduate of St. John's High School, Pittston, where he excelled in football, baseball and basketball. John's excellence in athletics awarded him with many college scholarships, and he chose to attend William and Mary University. In college, John lettered in football, baseball and track. He then returned to St. John's High School, where he taught and coached football, baseball and basketball. John coached Pittston Little League baseball for many years. He was inducted into the St. John's, Central Catholic and Seton Catholic Wall of Fame in 2002, and the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame in 2003. John worked and retired from the U.S. Postal Service.



In his later years, he became an avid bowler and golfer. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle and will be missed by all who knew him.



The family would like to thank Hospice of the Sacred Heart for its compassionate care.



He is survived by his daughters, Mary Pat Mecca and husband, Joseph, Old Forge; Catherine Holly and husband, Robert, Duryea; Ann Brudzinski and husband, David, Duryea; Karen Dalton and husband, William, West Pittston; Rose Connors, Duryea; and Trudy Connors, Duryea; a son, Jim Connors, Duryea; and grandchildren, Vanessa Acey-Davis and husband, Anthony, Abington; Kerie Mecca; Tylor, John Holly, Robert Holly, Katie Brudzinski, Allison Brudzinski, all of Duryea; Sarah Dalton, West Pittston; William Dalton and wife, Sarah, Indianapolis; also, sister, Mary (Molly) Heffron, Yatesville; numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Mary (Murphy) Connors; brothers, Thomas, Harry and Joseph Connors; sisters, Rosemary Spohrer; Regina Luke; Ann Brown; and infant sisters, Margaret and Elizabeth.



Friends may call Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Mount Olivet Cemetery.



